BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man sitting in jail awaiting a murder trial is withdrawing his bid for a county government seat.

CBS4 previously reported Andrew Wilhoite received 60 votes in the GOP race for the Clinton Township board, making him one of three winners in the primary race. At that time, he was eligible to be put on the ballot for the general election.

On Tuesday, Wilhoite filed a candidate withdrawal form with the Boone County Circuit Court. This takes him out of the running for the general election.

In March, Wilhoite was charged with murder in connection with the death of his wife Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite. He is accused of murdering her and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home.

A jury trial for the case is scheduled for August.