FISHERS, Ind. — A Kentucky man accused of murder is in custody after the Fishers Police Department helped the FBI locate and arrest the suspect at a Topgolf.

FPD said it worked alongside the FBI Safe Streets Task Force to bring David Profitt, 25, into custody for his alleged role in the murder of Alexandra Hammons, 22, that took place in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Officers with Bowling Green Police Department were conducting a welfare check when they discovered her body on Aug. 12. Her death was then ruled a homicide.

BGPD identified Profitt as a suspect in the death of Hammons and subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest.

BGPD detectives then got in touch with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force from the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office after they discovered that Profitt had fled to Indiana.

Profitt was eventually apprehended without incident at a Topgolf in Fishers. Fishers SWAT also responded to the scene.

Profitt is currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail.