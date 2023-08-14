FISHERS, Ind. — A Kentucky man accused of murder is in custody after the Fishers Police Department helped the FBI locate and detain the suspect at a Top Golf.

FPD said it worked alongside the FBI Safe Streets Task Force to bring David Profitt into custody for his alleged role in a murder that took place in Bowling Green, Kentucky. No timeline was provided on when the murder was reportedly committed.

The Bowling Green Police Department identified Profitt as a suspect in the death of a victim within their jurisdiction and subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest.

BGPD detectives then got in touch with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force from the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office after they discovered that Profitt had fled to Indiana.

Profitt was eventually apprehended without incident at a Top Golf in Fishers. Fishers SWAT also responded to the scene.

Profitt is currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail.