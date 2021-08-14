Murder-suicide under investigation in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cumberland.

According to Cumberland Police Department, two people are dead in what is believed to be a murder-suicide on Arthur Street in Cumberland.

Police say the victims are young adults, one man and one woman.

Police were called to the scene on reports of a possible person shot at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

At this time no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This article will be updated once more information has been released.

