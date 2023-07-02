INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives determined the owner of an east side hair salon was shot to death by a man witnesses described as her ex-boyfriend before he turned the gun on himself.

”This is her business, she just moved in with her new husband. She’s happy, she’s working in the salon doing hair, and the happiness that he was seeing, he didn’t like that. He wasn’t happy that she was moving on,” said Aya Todi, who referred to her friend by the nickname TeeTee. ”It was her ex who came back just out of spite and jealousy, really.”

The front window of the New Look Hair Salon in a strip mall at 10041 East Washington Street was shattered by bullets.

One shell casing remained in the parking lot near the woman’s car where the gunfire began.

“We heard gunshots and then we seen all the people running, everybody we was hanging out with, they all came to the back and they were like, ‘They’re shooting, they’re shooting,’” said Athy Mauleth, who was attending a post-soccer game cookout with a DJ at the salon which is a focal point for Indianapolis’ Haitian community. “Then we were like hiding and some ran all the way to the back and we was all hiding and trying to stay quiet.”

After police arrived, Mauleth and friends emerged from hiding to find two bodies and pools of blood inside the salon and a blood trail leading from the parking lot into the shop.

”When we came around the corner, her car was parked right here, the door was open, her purse was on the floor, and it’s a trail of blood that leads all the way to the door.”

Todi said the city’s Haitian community is tight-knit and the shop owner was well-known.

”She was very sweet. She cared about others in the community. Sometimes if you didn’t have any money to get your hair done or your nails done, she’d just look out for you, like, ‘Hey, it’s okay, just come,'” said Todi. “It was family oriented. We all grew up together, we all know each other, we all came from different states. We all started in Florida and came all the way to Indiana. Different times, different periods, we all met up here.”