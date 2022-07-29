INDIANAPOLIS — Murder charges have now been filed against a man in the 2021 shooting of 26-year-old Keandre Coleman, who died in May 2022 from his injuries.

On May 26, 2021, IMPD officers and park rangers were dispatched to Wes Montgomery Park on a report of a person shot.

Upon arriving, rangers located Coleman with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Coleman was then transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

At the time, detectives identified 25-year-old Keith Bryant as the suspect. He was charged with Attempted Murder and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon in July 2021.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office later dropped the attempted murder charges against Bryant in November 2021, stating then it was apparent Coleman was going to die.

On May 3, 2022, Coleman passed away and the case was then investigated as a homicide.

Earlier today, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Bryant for murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Bryant is currently incarcerated at the Indiana Department of Corrections for a separate case.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail her at Erika.Jones@Indy.Gov.

That information can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).