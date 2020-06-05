Mural project connecting black artists with downtown businesses

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 03: Graffiti artist Akse spray paints a mural of George Floyd in Manchester’s northern quarter on June 03, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — A group is working together to bring local black artists and downtown Indianapolis business owners together.

St’ArtUP 317, the Arts Council of Indianapolis and PATTERN are collaborating for the mural project. The goal is to help support local business and property owners to hire black artists to express their perspectives and experiences through temporary murals.

The group hopes the project will help the community listen and move forward.

Art has long been a powerful way to express ideas, process anger and grief, and bring people together to confront injustices. But any sincere dialogue, and real change, starts with listening. Arts Council of Indianapolis

The artworks may only stay on the building fronts for a short time, the Arts Council hopes business owners will store them for later display among the Indianapolis Cultural Trail: A Legacy of Gene and Marilyn Glick or in other public locations.

The artwork and documentation are important assets and artifacts of this moment in our history. It is our intention that this collaboration will evolve into semi-permanent and permanent works as well. Arts Council of Indianapolis

The group issued some guiding principles and recommended best practices for artists and building owners. They are also qualifying requirements if businesses want to use funding through the Arts Council to support stipend payments to artists.

This collaboration specifically elevates Black life and experiences, featuring work created by Black artists. Artists may choose to directly reference Black Lives Matter, and may decide to include the words “Black Lives Matter” or #BlackLivesMatter.

Ideally the murals will take place on boarded-up storefront windows or similar locations using another format. The place-based nature of these works is significant.

The artwork must not have nudity or profanity, and must not violate the city’s signage ordinance. Imagery will avoid adding to the trauma Black people may already be suffering. The artists’ tipsheet will have more specifics.

We encourage free, uncensored artistic expression without pre-approval of a design.

The Arts Council is providing $250-$500 to the artist working on the mural. The council encourages owners to provide additional funds as available. The council has enough funding to support 10-15 murals.

For more information, artists can contact Julia Moore with the Arts Council of Indianapolis or visit the council’s website to express their interest. Business owners can contact Catherine Esselman with the Indy Chamber or visit the art council’s website to request a mural.