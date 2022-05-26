MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie Woman faces up to 60 years in prison after being convicted of dealing heroin inside the Delaware County Jail, resulting in an inmate’s death.

The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office said Mya Moody was convicted of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death Thursday. The conviction comes after a 2021 incident that took place inside the Delaware County Jail.

In October 2021, Moody was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Jail. The prosecutor’s office said at the time of the arrest, Moody hid heroin in a body cavity.

Once inside the jail, the office said Moody dealt the heroin to various other inmates inside the jail block. This included 37-year-old Dianna Rose Pace. PAce would later die of acute fentanyl intoxication.

It took a Delaware County jury about an hour and a half to convict Moody. They also found her to be a habitual offender. The prosecutor’s office said Moody has prior convictions for robbery and dealing in a lookalike substance.

“This conviction marks the second time this year our office has successfully prosecuted a defendant for Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death,” said Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman. “Our office takes dealing causing death very seriously and we will continue to enforce the statute by prosecuting the offenders.”

Hoffman said the convictions should send a message to drug dealers that if they deal narcotics and their customer overdoses and dies, they will be prosecuted.

“Stop selling your poison in our community,” said Hoffman.

For the dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death charge, Moody faces 20-40 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. For being a habitual offender, the court may impose an additional 6-20 years.