MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie woman was arrested for Possession of Fentanyl Thursday after stopping for a traffic violation, according to the Indiana State Police.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. a trooper was patrolling the area of State Road 67 near State Road 3 when he noticed a black 2017 Chevy Malibu traveling at 83 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. He then initiated a traffic stop where the driver was identified as Kelsie T. Wable, 25, of Muncie.

Upon investigation, Wable was determined to be wanted out of Steuben County for failure to appear. During a search of the car, the officer located around 57 pressed Fentanyl tablets, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Wable was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Level 4 Felony; Possession of Paraphernalia, a class A Misdemeanor; and Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor.

She was transported to the Delaware County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation, information will be updated as it becomes available.