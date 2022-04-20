MUNCIE, Ind. — Indiana American Water (IAW) is warning customers in Muncie about slightly discolored water.

In a Facebook post, IAW said recent work at the water treatment facility may have created temporary issues in its distribution system.

Water quality continues to be monitored, and the company says the water leaving the treatment facility continues to meet water quality standards.

Customers who notice discolored water are being asked to refrain from doing laundry or running their dishwasher. They’re being told to turn on several cold water faucets until the water runs clear.

According to a comment IAW made on the Facebook post, the issue is “slightly higher than normal levels of manganese in the water.” They say the water is still safe for drinking and other uses.