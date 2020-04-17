Muncie residents call Muncie PD and Fire to sing ‘Happy Birthday’

MUNCIE, Ind. — More and more plans are being canceled as many try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some Hoosiers have started depending on the first responders to help her through these tough times.

In Muncie, an animal control worker asked Muncie Police along with Fire and EMS if they could sing Happy Birthday to his 12-year-old son Josh. They accepted and showed up in a swat unit and with a bullhorn.

“As a new administration, we are striving to re-connect with the public and show our support and dedication through these uncertain times. And we are having fun doing it,” said Muncie Police Chief, Nathan Sloan.

Josh wasn’t the first. A Muncie woman was the first to call and ask weeks ago. She asked them if they could come to sing Happy Birthday to her daughter. They thought about it and Domestic Violence Detective Jami Brown rounded up her fellow brothers and sisters in blue and those at Muncie Fire to warm up their vocals.

“We lined up the police cars, had the lights, and the sirens. Staging that presence to let everyone know we’re coming. We even had a box of gifts to take while social distancing of course. It’s a lot of fun for everyone. We laugh at each other we’re out doing something we didn’t get to do.”

This is all new for them, but it’s something they are enjoying especially with the feedback they’ve received from the community.

“I did not realize the impact of the community parade a few weeks ago. There were people on their front porch all waving, giving thumbs up. Seeing them smile really made us feel good.”

They have another Happy Birthday planned Friday evening and three more over the weekend. If you live in Muncie and you can’t celebrate your birthday just call those in Blue at the Muncie Police Department. They will show up and show out!