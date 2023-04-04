MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Muncie teens have been arrested for allegedly calling in a bomb threat at a Walmart on the city’s south side.

The Muncie Police Department said it responded to bomb threats three days in a row last week at a Walmart, located at 1501 E. 29th St.

The first threat was allegedly made on March 26 around 7:19 a.m., according to MPD. Store employees said they received an anonymous bomb threat when answering the phone in the store’s Deli Department.

A threat was also made the following day on March 27, this time claiming that someone was inside the store armed with a gun and a bomb. Another threat was made on March 28 when a caller allegedly told store employees working in the automotive department that a bomb had been placed inside of the store.

Each situation required store employees to be evacuated as officers investigated the validity of the threats.

Following the investigations, three juveniles were identified for their alleged role in the fake threats. Two of those subjects, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, have been taken into custody.

MPD confirmed that each threat was determined to be false and that there are no more concerns to the public.

This case has been brought before the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office to decide if any charges will be pursued.