Muncie police release sketch of person of interest in shooting

The sketch of the person of interest released by Muncie police.

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department has released a sketch of a person of interest related to a shooting that injured one person in October.

According to Muncie police, the person depicted in the sketch is believed to have been present at the shooting that took place on Oct. 31 in the 900 block of N. Linden Street.

Police originally reported a 20-year-old man injured in the shooting.

Witnesses of the shooting told officers unknown individuals had attempted to enter a private party but were turned away, which ended up leading to an altercation where one person drew a gun and fired it at the victim.

Police ask anyone who may recognize the person depicted in the sketch to contact the Muncie Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (765) 747-4867 or Muncie Crime Stoppers at (765) 286-4050 with any additional information.

