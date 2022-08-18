MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department hopes to reduce violent crime by deploying license plate reading cameras across the city.

On Thursday, the Muncie Police Department announced that it is working with the city to deploy 22 automated license plate reading cameras developed by Flock Safety. The department said this system helps them investigate crime by providing license plates and vehicle characteristics.

The system sends alerts to police when a stolen vehicle or known wanted suspect from a state or national crime database enters the jurisdiction. It also alerts them about vehicles associated with a missing person in an AMBER or Silver Alert.

“MPD is committed to keeping our neighbors safe, and that means using the best resources we can access,” said Police Chief Nate Sloan. “What was attractive about Flock Safety was their strict guidelines on protecting citizen privacy, their data security protocols, and the transparency features built into the product.”

Many police departments around Indiana already use the Flock Safety system. This includes the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Court Documents show the technology helped IMPD arrest a man for murder within hours of the shooting.

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour and Police chief Nate Sloan will present additional information about the system Thursday evening. This includes details on how it works, policies guiding its use and a transparency portal.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Muncie Innovation Connector located at 1208 West White River Boulevard. It will also be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.