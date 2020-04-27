Muncie police arrest woman accused of beating grandma at 99th birthday party

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman was arrested after she allegedly beat up her grandmother at her 99th birthday party.

Jalana Re’chea Taylor, 27, was arrested on Sunday for a felony charge of battery causing serious injury with a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery, and a misdemeanor charge of battery with injury.

According to court documents, the victim told police Taylor made some rude comments to her at her 99th birthday party on Saturday, so she smacked Taylor.

That’s when Taylor took the victim’s walking cane and hit her in the head. The victim suffered two cuts—one on the top left side of her temple and the other above her right eye—and the beating caused her to drift in and out of consciousness.

Medics were called to the home, and they transported the victim to the hospital.

Taylor is currently in the Delaware County Jail on a $10,000 bond.