Muncie Police and Deleware Co. Prosecutor struggle with back to back false reporting, charges filed

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney says he has filed false reporting charges against 35 people this year compared to the 98 last year.

Muncie Police say investigating these false claims are a waste of time when they don’t have the manpower.

“If we get derailed doing something that has absolutely no merit and investigating something without any merit at all it slows down and bogs down the whole system,” said Muncie Police Chief Nathan Sloan.

Not only does it impact the police department but the prosecutor’s office as well since they formally file charges.

“We then have to spend time reviewing the case, looking at the case, deciding whether we file charges. We file charges they get filed in the court. Now we’re talking about court time that gets wasted all because somebody has filed a false report,” said Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney, Eric Hoffman.

In the last week, charges have been filed against two in two separate incidents.

Dylan Moody was charged with false informing after claiming a family member broke into his home, beat him, and stole money. Police determined that was false. After he was arrested and released on bond, he called 911 four times within 40-minutes to complain and demand to speak with a supervisor.

He was then charged with misuse of 911 after repeatedly calling dispatch.

“False informing is sort of the criminal equivalent of liable or slander. That you are lying or making something up about another person. In this instance that another person has perpetrated a crime against you,” said Hoffman.

In a separate case, Andrea Hughes claimed excessive force months after her arrest.

She was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated while in a drive-thru at a taco bell in Muncie in February. Police say, she was belligerent, refused a sobriety test, and made death wishes against officers’ families once she arrived at the hospital for bloodwork.

“What happened with me happened February 4th, it had nothing to do with the George Floyd incident whatsoever,” said Suspect, Andrea Hughes.

But on June 4th she filed a complaint saying the arresting Muncie officer put his knee in her neck and back. I asked her why it took her so long to report it, she blamed COVID-19.

“Things were closed, offices were closed to the public as far as me being able to follow through making the complaint.”

Which is not true because our crews were there on March 12, when the Muncie Police Department shut down City Hall to employees only at noon.

Police brought Hughes to the station after she made her complaint to review the body camera footage that night to show their side of the story. She believes the video was edited; Muncie police say otherwise.

“There are man hours that go back to not only reviewing that but interviewing the officers and going back and checking the veracity of all the information that we’ve got in making sure it’s absolutely false before we put it to bed. And that takes some time,” said Chief Sloan.

But those on both sides are hoping this concludes before more time is spent.

“It takes a toll when we’re trying to rebuild trust with the public. Accountability is a two-way street. We’re holding our officers accountable but there also needs to be some accountability for the people in the public who are willing to do this erroneously,” said Chief Sloan.

As for Hughes she was subpoenaed last week to appear in court September 14th.

“I just hope that justice is served. I was done wrongly.”

False informing is a Class B Misdemeanor with a penalty of up to 180 days in jail and a fine up to $1,000 dollars.