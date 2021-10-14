Muncie man linked to more than $1 million in stolen property, police say

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is under arrest after police found more than $1 million worth of stolen property across multiple locations.

Bobby G. Emberton was arrested last month and is being held on probation violation while further charges are reviewed by the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the Muncie Police Department, an investigation into stolen construction equipment led police to conduct multiple searches on Emberton’s property in Muncie. During the searches, police recovered three stolen trailers, a stolen four-wheeler, a large quantity of construction tools, welders, electronics, construction equipment, a snow plow, chainsaws, zero turn mowers, skid steer machines and more.

The stolen items had been tied to more than a dozen cases, police said, and returned to the victims.

Police say three stolen vehicles were recovered from Emberton after he was taken into custody along with tools and catalytic converters. Detectives were able to tie the tools in Emberton’s possession to a burglary in Howard County, outside of Kokomo.

Emberton was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered Emberton was hiding items at several different locations including in Rushville where another stolen truck and trailer containing tools was found.

Items were also recovered in Ohio.

Police also searched properties tied to Fisher and Sons Recycling and Scrap for buying property associated with Emberton.

Police said the value of all the stolen property is estimated to be over $1 million.