Muncie man dead, Anderson man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

MUNCIE — A Muncie man was killed and an Anderson man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday in a two-vehicle crash.

State police say the crash happened around 3 p.m. on SR 67, the Muncie Bypass, in the area of Sam Pierce Chevrolet between CR 700 W. and 800 W.

ISP says a preliminary investigation showed that a westbound 2006 Dodge Ram pickup veered left of center for an unknown reason and hit an eastbound 2007 Ford Cargo van head on.

The driver of the van — identified as 36-year-old Kevin Noble, of Muncie — died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup — a 34-year-old Anderson man — was taken to I.U. Health’s Ball Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.