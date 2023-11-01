MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been convicted for Dealing Resulting in Death, according to the Affidavit of Probable Cause.

Derrick W. Clark, 49, was convicted of the Level 1 Felony after a jury deliberated for approximately two hours.

Eric Hoffman, the Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney, in a statement said, “This marks the seventh time a Delaware County jury has found a defendant guilty of Dealing Resulting in Death.”

Clark faces 20-40 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Sentencing is set for Nov. 30, 2023.