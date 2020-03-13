Muncie man arrested on child porn charges

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man was arrested on child porn charges Thursday.

Around 9 a.m. police served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of South Hoyt Avenue.

As a result of the search warrant, 29-year-old Scott Dodd was arrested and charged with five counts of Level 5 felony possession of child pornography, five counts of Level 6 felony possession of child pornography, and one count of Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. The Level 5 felony child pornography charges stem from images and videos found in the home of children under the age of 12.

Police took Dodd to the Delaware County Jail.