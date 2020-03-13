Muncie man arrested on child porn charges

News
Posted: / Updated:

Booking photo for Scott Dodd

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man was arrested on child porn charges Thursday.

Around 9 a.m. police served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of South Hoyt Avenue.

As a result of the search warrant, 29-year-old Scott Dodd was arrested and charged with five counts of Level 5 felony possession of child pornography, five counts of Level 6 felony possession of child pornography, and one count of Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. The Level 5 felony child pornography charges stem from images and videos found in the home of children under the age of 12.

Police took Dodd to the Delaware County Jail.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News