MUNCIE, Ind. — An adult man from Muncie was arrested for Sexual Misconduct with a Minor and Possession of Child Pornography, according to court documents from Delaware County.

According to officers, Tyson K. Campbell, 19, admitted to having relations with a 14-year-old girl starting in February 2023. He lied to both the victim and the victims mother about his age saying that he was younger than what he was.

Campbell also took nude photos of the juvenile and distributed the images across social media platforms, Instagram and SnapChat. Upon further investigation, officers took Campbells phone into custody and found additional naked photography of the child.

Campbell was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.