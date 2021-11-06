Muncie man arrested for possessing destructive devices

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was arrested in Muncie on Friday after it was discovered he had created and possessed destructive devices.

At around 2:39 p.m. Friday, the Delaware County 911 had received a call about a suspicious package located in the 3300 block of W. Noel Drive. After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the package contained three small devices that could be dangerous in nature.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded, along with federal authorities. The devices were rendered safe and transported off the scene to somewhere remote and safe. There was also a thorough search conducted on the home.

After being interviewed by the Muncie Police Department, Giovanni Rambert was arrested on three counts of Possession of a Destructive Device, a Level 2 Felony, and transported to the Delaware County Jail. Rambert had claimed the devices were only meant to be used in self-defense for himself.

Two other individuals, Martha Helton and Miles Radford, were also present, who had out-of-county warrants. They were also arrested.

There is no threat to the public at this time.