MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested for a string of drug crimes as well as the illegal possession of five guns, according to court documents.

Jeffrey Lee Allen, 46, was charged for:

Firearm with obliterated identification marks, a Class 5 Felony

Possession of Firearm by serious violent felon, a Class 4 Felony

Two counts of Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, a Class 4 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent, a Class 5 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 5 Felony

Possession of Stolen Firearm, a Class 5 Felony

On Aug. 1, officers set up a sting at the 1400 block of W. 8th St. in Muncie. The informant met with Allen and a drug deal was conducted. Another sting was orchestrated Oct. 11, where Allen sold an informant what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl.

On Oct. 18, a felony stop was conducted on Allen by police based on the probable cause from the two previous controlled buys. During the stop, officers discovered heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana in his vehicle.

Upon being interviewed, officers returned to the address where the sting was conducted and found five guns.

Allen was booked by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with a bond set at $85,000.