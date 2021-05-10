Muncie firefighters rescue man from house fire

MUNCIE, Ind.-A Muncie man is in the hospital after firefighters rescued him from a burning home. At last check the man is in critical condition. Not only first responders but also a stranger is being credited for saving the homeowner’s life.

“I saw the smoke coming out of the right side of the porch and I could see the flames through the window downstairs,” says Linda Honeycutt, a neighbor.

On Friday night, just before 10 o’clock, someone rang Linda Honeycutt’s doorbell. Honeycutt tells CBS 4, her neighbor who lives in the home that caught on fire is the only person who uses her doorbell. This time Honeycutt didn’t recognize the man who rang her doorbell but she’s grateful for him.

“If he hadn’t come to my door, I think it would’ve been much worse,” said Honeycutt.

The stranger pointed out the fire at the home across the street on Shirey Road. Honeycutt immediately called 911.

“I probably wouldn’t have seen it if this man would’ve have gone by and noticed it,” said Honeycutt.

Honeycutt ran over as first responders showed up. She told them her neighbor, who she’s known for decades, was inside.

“I stood there and watched them bust the door down and I kept praying that he was going to be alive,” said Honeycutt.

Two firefighters pulled the homeowner out the back door. Officials believe the homeowner is in his 70’s. He was rushed to the hospital.

“He is extremely lucky,” said Robert Mead, chief fire investigator of the Muncie Fire Department.

Muncie’s Chief Fire Investigator, Robert Mead believes the fire started in the living room. Mead describes the home as a ‘hoarding situation’ which made it more of a challenge for firefighters to reach the victim and put out the fire.

“The number of personal belongings that was in the structure was so great that there were paths through the house. We had a very difficult time traversing through the area,” said Mead.

Honeycutt is thankful for the brave firefighters but also for that alert stranger. He may not realize him stopping that night could be what saved this homeowner’s life.

“I’m just praying. It’s God’s will,” said Honeycutt.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.