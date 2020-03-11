Muncie families will walk in parade to raise awareness and search for answers after losing loved ones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Muncie families brought together by tragedy are coming together to make sure their loved ones aren’t forgotten. They also demand answers about what happened to them.

"I want my life back," said Don Morris, whose 27-year-old daughter Ashley Morris Mullis has been missing since September 2013. "I want justice to be served for all these families of the missing and all these families of the murdered. We deserve justice."

Since his daughter went missing, Morris has received very few answers. He lives in the same home and keeps the same phone number, hoping to hear something about her.

“The first two years I couldn't think straight. I couldn't even concentrate on my job, I was concentrating on my kid,” Morris said. “I felt kinda frozen in time, and that's what it reminds me of today. Just kinda froze, stuck in 2013.”

Dave and Teresa Dodd feel the same pain. Back in May, Teresa’s younger brother Michael Coates was found dead inside the Muncie wastewater treatment plant. His autopsy was inconclusive, but police said back in September they don’t believe he got there himself, and Teresa feels his death was no accident.

"Not knowing how he got there, not knowing what happened to him, not knowing if he suffered, not knowing who done it, it’s a nightmare,” Dodd said.

Now both families are banding together. They’re walking in Muncie’s St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday to bring attention to their cases, hoping answers come soon.

“I'd like to know where she's at," Morris said. "For one, to let her have a proper burial if she's dead. Not only that, but maybe they can find DNA and give us justice. Give the family justice.”

Walking the parade and the journey together, it's been tough for both families. It's a journey that would get better with answers.

“It’d take a lot of the hurt away," Dodd said about learning what happened to her brother. "I know it’s not going to bring my brother back, but it’d take a lot away.”

The Delaware County Sheriff's Department says Ashley's disappearance is still an active investigation. If you have any information, contact Detective John Branson at 765-747-7881 extension 446.

If you have any information about what happened to Michael Coates, contact the Muncie Police Department.