MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County judge has sentenced a drug dealer to 42 years in prison for dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, according to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney in Delaware County.

On Feb. 9, Curtis Atkinson, 40, was convicted of conspiracy to commit dealing in a narcotic drug, conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamines, and dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

“This marks the fourth time a defendant has been convicted and sentenced for dealing resulting in death,” said Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman. “Our community is speaking loud and clear – if you deal drugs and one of your customers dies as result you will be held accountable.”

On Nov. 28, 2020, Jennifer Thomas was found unresponsive at her home by the Eaton Police Department and the Eaton Fire Department. An autopsy was performed on Thomas where they determined she had amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines in her blood at the time of her death, according to the Affidavit of Probable Cause for Arrest Warrant.

Based on the examination of her body, along with the results of the toxicology testing, it was determined by medical personnel that Thomas’ death was a result of, “acute mixed drug intoxication.”

“We will not allow drug dealers to prey on the weak and vulnerable in our community,” said Chief Deputy Prosecutor.

Two cell phones of Thomas’ were taken to the Indiana State Police Cyber Crime Unit, this is where they located an ongoing text conversation between her and Atkinson discussing narcotics, ultimately leading to a warrant for arrest, conviction, and sentencing.