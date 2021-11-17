Muncie Central High School will be virtual again after a disruption between a student and SROs

INDIANAPOLIS — Muncie Central High School will move to e-learning again on Thursday. It’s the third virtual learning day in a row for the high schoolers.

Muncie Schools sent a letter to parents earlier this week saying an assigned class project prompted a display of student posters regarding social issues. Those posters were put into the hallway at the high school. The district says “The display created a disruptive discussion between a student and School Resource Officers that the student and other observers found offensive.”

The district says the teacher involved was asked to move the posters inside her classroom, where people could come inside to see them. They said that inspired a peaceful protest on Monday in the MCHS student center.

“The students voiced their concerns and engaged in civil discussion with school and district officials. No other outside agency, including the Muncie Police Department, was involved with this protest. Muncie Community Schools takes the concerns of our students and parents very seriously, and will continue to look into the incident. Once the investigation is complete, the district will make its findings known.” Muncie Schools statement

The district initially only had one e-learning day, but now that has extended to three days.