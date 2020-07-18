Multiple-vehicle crash results in 1 death, 5 injuries in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead, and five others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

The Indiana State Police said the crash happened on US 50 near County Road 260 East just after 1 p.m. Friday. The crash involved five vehicles. One person died in the crash and four people were injured in the crash.

An initial investigation into the crash indicates Herschel Williams was driving eastbound when, for some unknown reason, he crossed the center line, hitting Brandy Schafstall’s vehicle on the driver’s side. Police say the crash caused Brandy’s vehicle to overturn before ending up on its wheels in the roadway.

Police say Haley Godsey tried to avoid Brandy’s vehicle, hitting a guardrail in the process.

Herschel continued eastbound where police say his vehicle hit Seth Zike’s vehicle head-on. Seth’s vehicle overturned before ending up on its top in the ditch. Another vehicle was damaged by debris in the roadway while trying to avoid the other vehicles involved in the crash.

Herschel was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Seth and his three passengers were transported to the hospital for treatment. Brandy was transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation for non-life-threatening injuries.

State police continue to investigate the crash as of the time of this report.