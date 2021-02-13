4 people shot on Indy’s northeast side; at least 1 critical

The scene at 38th and Sherman where multiple people were shot on Saturday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a multiple person shooting on Indy’s northeast.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 11:05 p.m. in the 3800 block of N. Sherman Drive, near the intersection of 38th and Sherman.

Police confirmed that four individuals have been injured as a result of the shooting.

Police said at least one person is in critical condition, but haven’t released details about the injuries to the other victims as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.