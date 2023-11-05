INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was killed and multiple other people were injured in several shootings early Sunday morning across Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 5900 block of Madison Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on the report of a person shot on Indy’s south side. When officers arrived, they located multiple people who had been shot.

Police say one of the victims was pronounced deceased, while no conditions given for the other victims.

10 minutes later, officers responded to a reported shooting on Edwin Court on Indy’s northwest side.

Officers located two people who had been shot. One victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, while the second victim was transported in stable condition.

No other information was made available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information is made available.