INDIANAPOLIS — Several individuals are being cited after a mass shooting where 10 people were shot and one teenage girl was killed at a Halloween party in Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, citations were listed to David Powell, Jalen Helm (aka Jaylen Helm), Takhaia Govan, Sparkle Bridges, and Nikita Bridges for the following reasons:

No Dance Hall Permit

Allowing minors to violate curfew

Permitting minors to loiter

Keeping or Frequenting a dive

Additional violations for Unlawful use in an Industrial Zoning as well as No Amusement and Entertainment Permit were also written for other individuals whose names have not been released by IMPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.