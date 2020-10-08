Multiple Indiana law enforcement agencies on the hunt for serial car break-in suspect

DANVILLE, Ind. — Multiple law enforcement agencies across central Indiana are looking for your help to track down a serial thief who has been breaking into cars and stealing whatever he sees.

“Our victim went to a trailhead. They were going to walk in the park, a husband and wife. Parked their vehicle, and they had their windows smashed out, purse was gone,” explains Danville Police Detective Matt Lien speaking about the latest case, “The individual immediately began using her credit cards at various locations throughout Hendricks County and Putnam County.”

The thefts are happening near hiking and walking trails close to state or city parks. The suspect strikes when the victims are out utilizing the trails, with their car unattended. Danville Police initially took to social media with surveillance pictures of the suspect when he was attempting to use those aforementioned credit cards, only they thought it was an isolated incident.

“Once we posted that, I was contacted by a trooper with the Indiana State Police, and he advised that the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and several other places, were also looking for this individual,” adds Detective Lien.

He was told that trail areas in Pendleton and New Castle were also targeted, along with Hamilton County locations.

The Danville incident occurred near Twin Bridges Trails, and the suspect cut himself during the break-in. Police are now testing the blood to try and find a match.

“He also broke the button off of his shirt, so that’s why his shirt is open [in surveillance footage], so you can see that tattoo on that upper chest,” says Detective Lien.

Investigators say he is typically seen driving an older, red Dodge Durango, and at times has been spotted with one of two different women. They are not sure at this point if either of the women are involved in the thefts.

Danville police say transaction records show that the suspect appears to be traveling toward Putnam and Owen counties. Law enforcement in that area has been notified.