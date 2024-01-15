INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple fire departments in Hendricks County collaborated to extinguish a blaze at a steel facility in Pittsboro Sunday night.

According to a report from the Pittsboro Fire Department, crews responded to Steel Dynamics at approximately 8:52 p.m. The first crews to arrive at the scene found smoke coming from a building located on the southwest side of Steel Dynamics’ property.

Photos courtesy of the Brownsburg Fire Territory.

Employees at the scene of the fire directed emergency personnel toward the source of the fire inside the building. PFD reported that the fire was located in a storage pit where biproducts of super-heated steel are cut and molded.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the storage pit, never allowing it to spread any further. PFD indicated the fire was quickly extinguished and that an investigation into what caused it is ongoing.

A Facebook post from the Brownsburg Fire Territory indicated the fire was put out by 9:51 p.m. — less than an hour after crews were dispatched to the area.

PFD received assistance at the scene from the Avon Fire Department and the Brownsburg Fire Territory. No Steel Dynamics employees or firefighters were injured during the incident.