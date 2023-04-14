Several school districts in Indiana have switched to an eLearning day for Friday or closed after a reported bomb threat was sent overnight.

The Noblesville Schools district confirmed to FOX59/CBS4 that it was one of the school corporations that received an anonymous bomb threat via email.

Lebanon Community School Corporation, Marion Community Schools, Southwestern Consolidated Schools are also practicing eLearning Friday due to the threat.

Center Grove Schools have closed for the day.

According to a representative with Noblesville Schools, the bomb threat “was sent to approximately 40 school districts throughout Indiana.”

An email to Center Grove families stated “Homeland Security is investigating this situation.”

Edinburgh Community School Corporation is among the schools that were sent the threat, however the district is remaining OPEN. The district posted a statement on its Facebook page Friday morning that read:

Late last night ECSC and 34 other school districts received a threat on our schools via email. Law enforcement was immediately notified. Both school buildings were searched last night and again this morning by law enforcement and school administration. This threat has been deemed not credible and we have been advised that it is safe for us to be in session today. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We would not be in session if we believed that anyone’s safety was in jeopardy. A strong police presence will be at both schools as a precaution. Thank you for trusting us with your children.

List of schools confirmed to be affected:

Center Grove Schools (Closed)

Frankton-Lapel Community Schools (eLearning)

Guerin Catholic High School (Closed)

Lebanon Community School Corporation (eLearning)

Madison Grant Community Schools (eLearning)

Marion Community Schools (eLearning)

Middlebury Community Schools (eLearning)

Noblesville Schools (eLearning)

Northwest Allen County Schools (eLearning)

Oak Hill United School Corporation (eLearning)

Shelby Eastern Schools (eLearning)

Shelbyville Central Schools (eLearning)

Shenandoah School Corporation (eLearning)

Southwestern Consolidated Schools (eLearning)

Speedway Schools (Closed)

Tipton Community School Corporation (eLearning)

Western School Corporation (eLearning)

Western Wayne Schools (Closed)

If your child’s school district has been affected, you can email fox59news@fox59.com.