Multiple counties report 911 call issues

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Agencies in several central Indiana counties are alerting residents that 911 lines are experiencing issues.

Agencies from Madison County, Boone County, Hendricks County, Hancock County, Shelby County, and Delaware County have reported that all 911 lines are down at this time. Speedway, Airport, Lawrence, and Plainfield officials have also confirmed 911 issues.

Boone County and Madison County agencies have informed residents that text to 911 is still working as of the time of this report.

Hancock County 911 is informing people to 317-477-4400 for police, fire, and medical calls within the county.

The Lawrence Police Department says their calls would have automatically rolled over to Marion County, so they should have been no missed calls. Lawrence calls are now being rerouted to their backup lines and the situation is still being worked on.

The Shelby County Emergency Call Center encourages residents to still call 911 if they have an emergency. If they have a non-emergency to call 317.392.5108 or 317.398.6661. Text-to-911 is still operational.

Delaware County officials say technicians are working to resolve the issue and service is coming back online. If you call 911 and can’t get through the text 911 service is working – text your emergency information to 911.

We are working to determine why several 911 centers went down. We will provide any information that we learn as we get it.