Multiple ceremonies honor the life of IMPD officer Breann Leath exactly one year following her death

INDIANAPOLIS – Multiple ceremonies were held Friday to honor the life of a fallen hero.

April 9th marks the one-year anniversary of IMPD officer Breann Leath’s death.

The 24-year-old was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance on Indy’s east side.

IMPD leadership and officer Leath’s family took part in two events, one at Crown Hill and the other at the Indiana Women’s Prison.

It all started with the unveiling of a plaque, appropriately in the place where officer Leath began her career in law enforcement.

The Maternal Child Health Unit at the Indiana Women’s Prison has been renamed in honor of officer Leath, with her parents looking on.

“Thank you for trusting us to share the legacy of Breann for generations to come,” said IDOC Dr. Kristen Dauss.

Officer Leath worked with mothers in the nursery unit beginning in January 2015 and left a reputation for compassion.

“Officer Leath truly cared. She cared about these women,” said Dauss. “We want everyone to walk through those doors and feel the spirit of officer Breann Leath.”

“You could not see her or be around her without knowing how special she was,” said IMPD chief Randal Taylor.

A few hours later, a gravesite roll call was held at Crown Hill in front of officer Leath’s 16th recruit class, paying tribute to her service with IMPD and again to her kind-hearted personality.

“From acts of kindness and generosity on her shift to young women being inspired to become police officers, her spirit and legacy continue to serve even in her death,” said IMPD Lt. Michael Leepper.

Just before a flag was folded to conclude the ceremonies, Breann’s mother got the last word by describing her daughters lasting legacy.

“She went out doing what she wanted to do. It was important for her to make a difference and I think in her death she absolutely has done that,” said Bre’s mother Jennifer Leath.

While Friday’s ceremonies were closed to the public, a blood drive in honor of officer Leath at IMPD East District Headquarters next Friday and Saturday will be open to everyone.