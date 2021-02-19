Multiple boats catch fire at Hoosier Hills Marina in Dubois County

DUBOIS CO, Ind — A fire at the Hoosier Hills Marina on Lake Patoka in Dubois County destroyed eleven boats Friday morning.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the fire started around 8:45 a.m. Friday. Staff members saw smoke coming from one of the boats.

According to a Facebook post by Hoosier Hills Marina, a houseboat caught fire on a dock Friday morning.

After the fire started, staff members tried to put out the fire before moving two boats to create a fire break. Eleven boats were destroyed and another eleven boats were damaged.

The marina was closed as of the time of this report as fire crews continue to monitor for hot spots. The Marina says slip holders will be notified as more information becomes available.