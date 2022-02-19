INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is on the scene of fatal accident on the city’s NW side.

Emergency personnel were called to the area of West 56th Street and Arabian run before 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Preliminary investigation indicates the accident involved three vehicles. One person was confirmed deceased, while another person was listed in critical condition and transported to an area hospital. Three additional victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

