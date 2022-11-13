INDIANAPOLIS – A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 near Mann Road on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Police said multiple vehicles were involved in the wreck and later confirmed at least one person died.

The far right westbound lanes were closed for nearly three hours for cleanup, according to INDOT.

The crash remains under investigation.