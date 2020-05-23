Multi-car crash ends by hitting & killing 3 teens walking along road

The scene after 3 teens were struck & killed following a multi-car crash on Indy’s near northwest side.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three juveniles were killed after a multi-car accident on the near northwest side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a car was traveling south on Kessler Boulevard, near 38th Street, shortly before 1:30 a.m. when it struck another car from behind.

The second car went left of center, hitting a third vehicle which also veered left from the impact.

After the collision the drivers lost control of their vehicles when one or more struck three juveniles who were walking along the side of the road.

Kessler Boulevard does not have side walks on it.

At this time investigators are saying speed absolutely was a factor in the crash.

IMPD says they have accounted everyone involved and have conducted blood tests on all drivers to see if alcohol or drugs played a role.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.