Muffin brands sold at Costco, Walmart recalled for possible contamination

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several muffin brands sold at stores including Costco, Walmart and 7-Eleven are being voluntarily recalled for possible listeria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. announced the nationwide recall on Monday. The company said the potential contaminant can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recall includes the 7-Eleven Selects brand of three-pack Banana Nut Mini Muffins and three-pack Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins.

It also includes Walmart’s Great Value and Marketside brands, including:

Great Value Chocolate Chip Snack Muffin (8 per case) Banana Nut Snack Muffins (8 per case) Blueberry Snack Muffins (8 per case) Chocolate Chip Brownie Snack Cup (8 per case)

Marketside Triple Chocolate Muffins (9 per case) Strawberry & Creme Muffins (8 per case)



Costco said muffins it sells under The Worthy Crumb brand are also listed in the recall:

The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins – Blueberry Streusel Assorted Large Muffins – Banana Nut Assorted Large Muffins – Double Chocolate Assorted Large Muffins -Blueberry Streusel / Banana Nut / Double Chocolate



This recall is limited solely to the products listed in the FDA’s recall notice, and it only impacts products sold in the United States.

Give and Go said there have been no reports of illness related to this issue, adding that the recall is being conducted “out of an abundance of caution.”

All photos courtesy: U.S. Food and Drug Administration