Central Indiana has had some very unseasonal warmth this month. We have had high temperatures above 50 degrees for 21 of the first 29 days off the month. A cold front moved across the state Monday afternoon and high temperatures only reached the upper 20s Tuesday for the coldest day of the season and the coldest day since last February. A warm front moved through Wednesday and winds shifting out of the southwest sent temperatures back to more seasonal levels with highs in the mid 40s.

We’ll be even warmer on Thursday with 50s in the forecast. Clouds will increase during the day and rain will develop late in the afternoon. Heavy rain is likely through Friday morning. We’ve only had six wet days this month and with only .93″ of precipitation, this is the 7th driest November on record. By the time the rain ends Friday evening up to an inch of rain will fall.

We’ll have cool temperatures with dry weather for the Big Ten Football Championship Game on Saturday. Expect highs near 50° this weekend. Ahead of a cold front, another chance for rain comes late Sunday. As temperatures cool down with that weather system rain and snow showers will be likely Monday and Tuesday.

November has been a very dry month.

Thursday will be a windy, cool day.

Light rain will develop Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely Friday morning.

Up to an inch of rain is likely by Friday evening.

Temperatures won’t be as cold through the weekend.