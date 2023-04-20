A Red Flag Warning continues for most of central Indiana until 8 p.m. Dry ground conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds are all the ingredients needed for fires to spread quickly. Avoid outdoor burning this afternoon.

Showers will move in overnight. Rumbles of thunder will be possible but no severe weather is expected. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s. Showers will continue through mid-afternoon Friday with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Showers will linger through most of Saturday and up to an inch of rain is likely through Saturday afternoon The rain will keep us cool Saturday with highs near 50 degrees. Expect a dry, mostly cloudy, cool Sunday with highs only in the 40s. After a cool weekend temperatures will rebound next week.

Fire danger is high across central Indiana today.

This has been a dry month so far.

Thursday will be a wet day.

Rain will continue through Saturday.

Behind a cold front temperatures will be cooler this weekend.