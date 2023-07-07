We had a very dry period from April 1st through June 30th with rainfall 7.61″ below average. July precipitation is off to a wet start. We have had measurable rain on four of the first seven days of the month. We average 4.42″ of rain in July and 1.84″ has fallen so far. We’ve had fourteen wet weekends this year and 12 dry weekends and this will be a wet weekend.

Showers and storms will develop by 5am Saturday and there is a small chance some of these storms could be strong to severe with a damaging wind threat. The rain will primarily impact the early part of the day Saturday with storms moving in during the morning and exiting the eastern side of the state by the mid to late afternoon. Spotty to widely scattered showers and storms will then continue through Saturday evening into Sunday. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely this weekend.

Dry weather returns for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s. Temperatures will stay in the 80s with a daily chance for rain Wednesday through Friday.

