October has been a mild month so far with 15 days of above average temperatures. We’ve even had four days with highs in the 80s this month. Now, our weather will take a colder turn as close October and open November. A Freeze Warning goes into effect tonight through 10 AM Tuesday. After 10 PM, temperatures are going to fall below the freezing mark and will sharply drop into the mid-20s overnight. This will result in a hard freeze and widespread frost early tomorrow morning. The heavy, winter coat will be necessary for kids waiting at the bus stop tomorrow morning.

The forecast on Halloween is going to be a spooky one for trick-or-treaters! During the day, central Indiana will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs only rising into the lower 40s. By the evening, areas of flurries are expected to develop. It’s going to be blustery too with wind gusts up to 25 MPH.

On Wednesday, November will start with a December-like chill. Morning lows will be in the 20s and, in spite of it being a sunny day, high temperatures will only rise into the mid 40s. We’ll have a sunny days this week and highs will rise into the 50s for Thursday and Friday. We’ll warm into the 60s this weekend with dry weather for Saturday and a chance for rain on Sunday.

