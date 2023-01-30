January has been a mild month with temperatures running more than nine degrees above average. It has also been a wet month almost four inches of precipitation. While the month has been wet, we’ll finish the month with 4.4″ of snow, half of what we normally see during an average January.

Our work week started with light snow coating roads and giving us a slick Monday morning commute. Behind the cold front that brought snow much colder air will move in for the rest of the week.

Prepare for a very cold Tuesday morning. Wind chills out the door will be in the single digits with some falling below zero. Fortunately, we get some sunshine but it won’t be enough to warm temperatures. We’ll stay below average for the day as highs only rise to the mid 20s.

The rest of the week looks rather quiet and we should get a fair amount of sunshine. Expect highs in the 30s and lows near 20 degrees.

