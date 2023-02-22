SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — The Mt. Vernon head boys basketball coach was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to the Shelbyville Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of the Horseshoe Indianapolis Casino in the 4300 block of Michigan Rd. on report of a possible intoxicated driver. This came after casino security asked Benjamen A. Rhoades to leave the facility and cut off all of his alcohol consumption then alerting police that he left the parking garage in a 2012 silver Chrysler sedan.

Rhoades, 44, was seen Tuesday at 12:38 a.m. by Shelbyville Police for driving over the double yellow line twice, which led to him being stopped.

After a series of failed sobriety test, and a portable breath test result of a .218, Rhoades was taken to the Shelby County Jail.

Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation released a statement saying that Rhoades has been placed on leave while the situation is under review.

“Mt. Vernon High School staff will be supporting the classes and students impacted during his absence,” said the MVCSC. “Mt. Vernon will continue to stay committed to providing academic excellence for all Mt. Vernon students and will strive to ensure this situation does not alter an optimal learning environment for all students.”