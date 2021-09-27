Pike Township Schools declare e-learning day for Monday due to ‘circumstances beyond our control’

INDIANAPOLIS — Pike Township Schools, also known as Metropolitan School District of Pike Township, announced an e-learning day for Monday.

The district issued a tweet around 5:30 a.m., saying class would not be held in person due to “circumstances beyond our control.”

Today will be an eLearning Day for all @PikeSchools. pic.twitter.com/MiU3WiG1C7 — Pike Twnshp Schools (@PikeSchools) September 27, 2021

The tweet also directed “Instructional, office, and custodial staff” to report to work as usual.

CBS4 has reached out to the district for more clarification.

On Friday, the district’s Facebook page said it was experiencing a transportation delay due to a driver shortage, impacting 10 routes.

We are working to confirm if Monday’s cancelling of in-person classes is related.