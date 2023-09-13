MUNCIE, Ind. – A man already facing a drug possession case in Cass County is now facing preliminary drug dealing charges in Delaware County.

Court documents said on September 12, the Muncie and Delaware County Drug Task Force were granted a search warrant for a home on the 1800 block of West 16th Street.

John David Patterson booking photo (Delaware County Jail)

John David Patterson, 38, was identified as the suspect in a drug investigation for dealing fentanyl.

Investigators said while they were conducting surveillance of the property, prior to SWAT executing the warrant, Patterson was seen leaving the home in an SUV.

Muncie police officers followed that vehicle, traveling near 12th and Tillotson Avenue, and were able to observe Patterson in the passenger seat. Afterward, officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested Patterson.

The driver also left the vehicle so investigators could complete their search.

Court records indicated police removed a lunch box from the passenger floor and located several bags of a brown rock-like substance, white and yellow pills and a large amount of U.S. currency.

The substance was later field tested and positively identified as fentanyl with a gross weight of just over 5 ounces. The pills were identified as Alprazolam with a gross weight of just over 1.5 ounces.

Investigators said Patterson later stated that he fronted the drugs that were in his possession and dealt to three people.

After SWAT finished serving the search warrant of the home, two other individuals had been detained and later taken to jail by other officers.

Chase Andrew Shell booking photo (Delaware County Jail)

One suspect was identified as 33-year-old Chase Shell. Police said they believed Shell was living at the property and found clothing and items belonging to him there.

Police found an ID belonging to Shell, a black case, pills and a syringe in a pants pocket.

Court documents said police also located more pills, syringes, heroin, money and a handgun magazine in a crawl space near Shell’s items.

Shell was also charged with possession of cocaine, Level 5 Felony; maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 Felony; possession of a syringe, Level 6 Felony; and two misdemeanor charges of possession.

For both Patterson’s and Shell’s cases, no initial court hearing has been set.