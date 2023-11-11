INDIANAPOLIS — The Mozel Sanders Foundation dinner line is now open for people who are in need of Thanksgiving dinner delivered to their doorstep.

To order a warm meal for yourself or someone in need call 317-636-7985. The dinner lines will be open until Wednesday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

“Let’s make sure everyone can enjoy a hearty meal and feel the warmth of the holiday season,” said the Mozel Sanders Foundation in a social post.

Individuals can also support the foundation with a monetary gift. “With just $25, you can provide a wholesome meal for a family of 5.”

In 2022, the foundation served more than 10,000 meals to people in need, according to the organization. The non-profit has been feeding Hoosiers for more than 50 years.

To donate to the Mozel Sanders Foundation please visit here.